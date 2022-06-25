'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4 trailer promises more vampire shenanigans in TV's best comedy

A trailer for the forthcoming fourth season of the horror-comedy TV series 'What We Do in the Shadows' is here. The Jemaine Clement creation is spun off of the 2014 movie of the same name that Clement wrote and directed with Taika Waititi.

The series is set in the same universe. Like the original film, the series features a group of vampires that are hundreds of years old and are struggling to adjust to the modern world. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are inhabitants of New York's Staten Island and live along with Nandor's human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

There is also Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), the 'energy vampire' who consumes the energy of his victims through bad jokes and boring conversation which leaves them alive but severely fatigued. This is a vampire that we meet in our day-to-day lives too.

The story is presented through the mockumentary format (like The Office) and the humour arises out of absurdist situations and the vampire's reaction to new-age paraphernalia. They are lovers of all things quaint, and it is up to poor Guillermo to help them navigate the modern world.

The latest trailer promises more shenanigans for the vampires and Guillermo. The series is often not laugh-out-loud but is entertainingly amusing throughout thanks to the inherently ridiculous nature of the premise. It is often silly but in a good way, and strong writing, augmented by consistently great acting, makes 'What We Do in the Shadows' one of TV's best comedies at the moment and a cut above the rest.

The fourth season's synopsis reads, "'What We Do in the Shadows' follows four vampires, and their human familiar, who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Season four continues to make the case for blood and comedy with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever. And this time with just a touch of home renovation."

'What We Do in the Shadows' season 4 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar in India on July 12.

