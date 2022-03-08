Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform 'Permission to Dance' at his wedding to Megan Fox

It was a crazy evening as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) appeared at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 7 and spoke about his impending wedding to Megan Fox. He revealed that he would love to have Permission to Dance at his wedding. The song is a mega hit by the K pop group BTS and has the whole world addicted to the tunes of the music.

He went a step ahead and added that not only the song but he would love to have the BTS take the stage when he and fiancee Megan Fox exchange their vows. NSYNC is a close runner-up in the list for him.

It started with Ellen asking MGK which boy band he’d want as his wedding band. He answered, “Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” and added, “But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

Also, according to the singer, BTS is more likely to make an appearance when he says “I do” because he has an in with the boy band. “I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged in January. Megan Fox's engagement ring is designed to hurt when taken off, watch video