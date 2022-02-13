In pics: Rihanna stuns in a jaw-dropping sparkly shredded set, calls pregnancy fashion ‘a challenge’

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, continues to give out some serious maternity looks.



On Friday, the couple attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles and as always, the singer was looking breathtaking.

For the event, the singer opted for a shredded look from The Attico. Taking the fashion game to the next level, the 33-year-old singer showed off her growing baby bump in a shredded and backless glittery green halter top, which she accessorized with similarly styled pants that featured a silver top and purple shade down the leg.

Meanwhile, Rocky was wearing a purple Louis Vuitton letterman jacket with a matching shirt underneath. During the event, Rihanna told People that she is embracing the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.



Noting that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!."

She also added, that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.



"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna revealed last month that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple has been dating since November 2020. In the photo, the singer debuted her bump while wearing a bright pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump, which was adorned in a gold cross and jewels.