Rihanna is pregnant! Expecting her first child with beau A$AP Rocky

RiRi is pregnant! Superstar singer and entrepreneur Rihanna and her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.



The couple confirmed the to E! News as they were spotted over the weekend at New York City with Rihanna showing off her growing baby bump.



The photos were first published on Monday on the portal and the photo has A$AP Rocky kissing her forehead. The photos have Rihanna prominently showing off her baby bump in a half-buttoned pink jacket.



The couple has been dating for nearly two years. The longtime friends ignited romance rumours shortly after Rihanna broke up with Hassan Jameel. Reports of their romance started when the two were clicked spending time together in NYC.



While initially, the two denied the news, their PDA filled photos suggested a different story. Then in September 2021, the couple had made their red carpet debut as they turned heads at the Met Gala.