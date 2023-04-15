Loved Renfield? Five other vampire comedies you should watch

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult-starrer vampire comedy Renfield is out in the wild to indifferent reviews and box office debut. While the performances are being praised, the movie itself, it is said, is too generic to be very interesting. But what the hell, there are countless other vampire comedies around. Whether you are a fan of silly humour or witty satire, there's a vampire comedy out there for everyone.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Taika Waititi's mockumentary-style film follows the lives of four vampire flatmates New Zealand. The film is hilarious and inventive, features Waititi's unique brand of absurdist humour.

What We Do in the Shadows TV show (2019-present)

Based on the above-described movie, this mockumentary-style series is set in the same world but the action takes place in New York City's Staten Island. Four vampire roommates deal with the peculiarities of modern life.

Love at First Bite (1979)

This comedy film follows the story of Dracula, who has been forced out of his castle in Transylvania and moves to New York City in search of love. Love at First Bite is a spoof of traditional vampire films, with George Hamilton's portrayal of Dracula adding a comedic twist to the character.

Bloodsucking Bastards (2015)

Bloodsucking Bastards follows the story of a group of office workers who are turned into vampires by their boss. The film's blend of humour and horror is delectable, and the film has a strong cast of comedic actors that make it a super-fun watch.

Vamps (2012)

This comedy film follows two female vampires who are trying to navigate the modern world and find love. The film's humour is light and charming, and the characters are all likable and relatable. The film's blend of romance, comedy, and horror makes it a fun and entertaining watch.

