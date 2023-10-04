Love, fame, and iconic romance: Priscilla new trailer unveils Elvis and Priscilla's untold story

A24 recently released the second trailer for Priscilla, the upcoming film by director Sofia Coppola. The movie, which marks Coppola's sixth feature, explores the life of Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis Presley. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, with Coppola also taking on the role of the screenwriter, drawing inspiration from Priscilla Presley's memoir, Elvis and Me.

You can watch the new trailer above.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

Coppola serves as a producer alongside Lorenzo Mieli and Youree Henley, with executive producers including Priscilla Presley, Fred Roos, Chris Hatcher, and Roman Coppola.

Priscilla and Elvis' love story, even today, remains iconic. Their relationship began when Priscilla was a teenager and unfolded in the intense glare of Elvis's fame, offering a unique perspective on themes of identity, self-discovery, and the challenges of celebrity life.

Priscilla reviews

Priscilla's reviews are almost universally positive. It holds a 95 percent score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "With Cailee Spaeny's performance in the title role leading the way, Priscilla sees Sofia Coppola taking a tender yet clear-eyed look at the often toxic blend created by mixing first love and fame."

The film is set to be released in theatres on November 3.

