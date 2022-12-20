Los Angeles jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault in another trail

Tainted producer Harvey Weinstein was on Monday convicted on three counts of sexual assault that took place in and around Hollywood at the height of his powers, which eventually triggered the #MeToo movement across the globe.

After intense discussions for two weeks, a jury in Los Angeles found the 70-year-old titan guilty of three instances of sexual assault against one woman. The jury is yet to reach a verdict on other charges.

He is already facing 23 years prison sentence apart from Monday’s conviction.

In the latest trial, which lasted for two months, the court heard how Weinstein used to lure women into private meetings by his influence before assaulting them.

In this case, Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving an Italian model and actor at her hotel room door during a Los Angeles film festival in 2013.

The jury was unable to reach a decision on several counts, notably charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The celebrity was earlier convicted guilty of rape and two sexual assault charges involving an accuser.

The trial took place after the New York State Court of Appeals agreed in August to allow Weinstein to appeal his 2020 conviction.

During the arguments, the prosecution attempted to portray Weinstein as a “predator” who used a pattern of manipulation and coercion to lure women.

“For this predator, hotels were his trap,” said Marlene Martinez, an attorney in the case, during closing arguments.

She spoke of patterns in testimony from the women who described Weinstein approaching and attacking them in similar ways.

(With inputs from agencies)