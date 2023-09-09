Los Angeles city council's saves iconic Marilyn Monroe home from demolition

In a unanimous decision, the Los Angeles City Council has taken a significant step towards preserving the memory of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe by voting to designate her former residence, where she tragically passed away in 1962, as a historic and cultural monument. This move effectively blocks any plans to demolish the property and secures its place in history. Councilwoman Traci Park spearheaded the motion to initiate consideration of Monroe's Spanish Colonial-style house in Brentwood for historic preservation, and it received unanimous approval on the same day.

The decision was met with relief and enthusiasm from Monroe's fans worldwide, who had been alarmed by the prospect of losing a vital piece of Hollywood history.

The swift action taken by the city's Board of Building and Safety Commissioners revoked a demolition permit that had been issued just a day earlier, underscoring the determination to protect this historical gem. Moreover, the City Council motion prohibits major alterations to the property while its potential status as a landmark is being reviewed.

Monroe's connection to this single-story, 2,900-square-foot house goes beyond its celebrity ownership. She purchased the property in the early 1960s for $75,000 after the end of her third marriage to playwright Arthur Miller, reported the Los Angeles Times. It marked the only residence that Monroe, who had spent part of her childhood in an orphanage and foster care, ever owned independently.

The legendary actress, renowned for her roles in classics like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot, and The Misfits, passed away in a bedroom of this home in August 1962 at the age of 36. Her cause of death was determined to be acute barbiturate poisoning.

The property, spanning half an acre and featuring a swimming pool and a guest house, exchanged hands several times before the recent intervention. It was purchased in 2017 for $7.25 million by Glory of the Snow LLC, which was then managed by a hedge fund executive. Earlier this year, it was sold to the Glory of the Snow Trust for $8.35 million.

