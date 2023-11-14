Loki Season 2 finale: How Glorious Purpose propels MCU into multiverse turmoil

The second season of Loki has wrapped up with a bang, leaving fans in awe of its unexpected twists and turns. Titled Glorious Purpose, the finale not only serves as a powerful conclusion to Loki's personal journey but also signals a significant shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

From its inception, Loki has been a tale of self-discovery for the mischievous god, traversing timelines and unraveling temporal complexities to uncover the mysteries of his existence. Season 2, however, takes a departure from a singular character exploration, evolving into an ensemble narrative that showcases the resilience of characters like Mobius M. Mobius and Hunter B-15 amid the unraveling reality.

While Season 1 introduced He Who Remains as the architect of chaos, Season 2 adds complexity by bringing in Victor Timely, a Kang variant seemingly inclined towards altruism. The connection between Timely and the TVA's Ouroboros suggests existential ties, reminiscent of Loki and Sylvie's kinship. Yet, Glorious Purpose surprises by maintaining focus on Loki's narrative dominance rather than delving into a new Kang variant. The episode expertly zooms in on Loki's ability to manipulate time, exposing the futility of altering destinies as reality unravels. Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki's realisation at the End of Time, particularly in his poignant reunion with Sylvie, adds quite a lot of emotional depth, and it reminds one once again how outstanding an actor Hiddleston really is. And that range!

Also Read | The Marvels review: A middling superhero movie with a glimmer of hope

Sylvie's unwavering resolve post-He Who Remains' demise is portrayed as a mirror for Loki, encouraging him to follow his heart despite the uncertainty of success. Glorious Purpose presents her choices not as that of a villain but as a catalyst for Loki's own journey.

Also Read | Explained: How Disney is trying hard not to fail as Marvel magic wanes

The visually stunning sequence depicting Loki as a new Time-Keeper, weaving together multiverse timelines, hints at a new normal for the MCU. The ambiguity surrounding Loki's role in maintaining timelines invites speculation, setting the stage for a cosmic evolution in the Marvel universe.

Despite the reduced presence of weirdo Loki variants, the finale compensates with a visually striking transformation sequence. As Loki confronts the impending explosion of the Temporal Loom, a powerful hero moment underscores his desire to protect his friends and overcome his fear of solitude.

Also Read | Six things that make absolutely NO sense in Marvel movies