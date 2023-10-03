Late Night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel are ecstatic to return

The Late Night shows are back and hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon couldn’t stop celebrating as they got to do what they love doing, after a gap of months, owing to the WGA strike. As they returned to TV with their hosting duties, all hosts gave their best in their opening monologues on Monday night.

Stephen Colbert's opening monologue was all about gratitude

Stephen Colbert started with, “It feels good to be back.” He continued, “It feels good to be with all of you again here in the Ed Sullivan Theatre. Because after the first few months of the strike, [Colbert’s wife] Evie refused to keep chanting my name. But now the writers’ strike is over, with a new contract that includes protections from A.I., cost of living increases, and better pay for streaming. Plus, thanks to the picket lines, my writers got fresh air and sunshine — and they do not care for that. Not they’re back safely in their joke holes, doing what they do best: Making my prompter word screen full of good and ha-ha!

“It’s been a long time since our last ‘Late Show.’ We looked at the calendar today, and check my math on this, I believe we have been off the air for 154 indictments,” he added.

Seth Meyers thanked writers and audiences

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host thanked a whole lot of people for their support and patience during the strike: “I wanted to take a moment to say how grateful I am to be back here with you tonight. I never take this show for granted, but being away from it for as long as I was away from it really hits home how much I love having this as a workplace. I would like to thank some people: I would like to thank the WGA negotiating committee, and the guild leadership for all the time they put in.”

“All the personal time they sacrificed to be in the room and negotiating for the very fair deal that all the writers deserved. I have friends on the negotiating committee, friends like Mike Schur, and friends like Kay Cannon. Not just talented writers, but people who sacrificed their time to work for all writers. And I would call them a lot during it, and I’m sure a lot of their friends called them during the negotiations and said things to them like, ‘Sooooooo….? Any news?’ So, I apologise to them for that but thank you for everything you did.

“I am so happy to be back in a room with my writers. I missed my writers so much. I was so happy to see them this morning. I will admit by lunch I was a little over it. They’re really talented, they just have a ton of opinions… I’d also like to thank my fellow late-night hosts. It was great to have them. We talked a lot during the strike. Being on the same page with them made a hard period much easier to deal with. Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, who suggested we do a podcast called Strike Force Five,” said Seth Meyers.

Jimmy Fallon was fun as usual

Meanwhile, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shared a video clip of the host’s return to the popular chat show.

As for the guests who we saw on the multiple shows – we saw Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and John Mayer on Tonight Show; Arnold Schwarzenegger and musical guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Jimmy Kimmel Live; and Neil deGrasse Tyson with a musical performance by bandleader Louis Cato on The Late Show. On Late Night with Seth Meyers, we got to see a mega edition of his signature ‘A Closer Look’ segment.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers join HBO’s late-night returnees Real Time with Bill Maher, which was back on Friday, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which returned on October 1.

