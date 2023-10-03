SAG-AFTRA strike might be called off soon: Union to meet AMPTP again after a full-day of discussions

The Writers Guild of America reaching a deal has paved the way for the SAG-AFTRA union members to sit in the same room with the AMPTP. This is the first time that both parties sat in the same room since the former went on strike on July 14. SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP concluded a full day of negotiations on Monday and are expected to meet again on Wednesday, October 4. The next meeting will happen at the SAG-AFTRA’s headquarters in the Miracle Mile neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA said, “SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full-day bargaining session and have concluded. Negotiations will resume Wednesday, Oct. 4.” The October 2 meeting was attended by the top Hollywood CEOs including Bob Iger, Donna Langley, David Zaslav, and Ted Sarandos. Meanwhile, the union has asked its members including actors to continue pickets across town.

The union made an announcement stating: “Today, we go back to the bargaining table to fight for the contract you deserve. As we negotiate, we ask that you not let up. Keep turning out in full force on our picket lines and at solidarity events around the country. Let the AMPTP hear your voices loud and clear. It makes a difference.”

The SAG-AFTRA members are asking for improved payment terms for vulnerable members like extras, background actors, and day players. The union will also seek to regulate generative artificial intelligence and the reuse of actor likenesses using cutting-edge rendering technologies, as well as shop for a boost in streaming residuals.

