Lana Del Ray spotted serving waffles, David Letterman gets to grocery store duties

Imagine walking into a grocery store for some daily shopping and bumping into a Hollywood A-lister, not on their usual run but actually working there! Such was the destiny of those who chose to shop at a grocery store in Iowa where they bumped into David Letterman or those who dined in at Alabama Waffle House where Lana Del Ray was waitressing.

While we don’t really know what Lana Del Ray was doing moonlighting as a waitress, David Letterman’s story is somewhat clear. A regular shopper posted a photo of David Letterman as he is seen donning an apron and wearing his name tag on top while helping people shop. The picture’s caption read, “You never know who you’ll bump into while shopping the aisles at Hy-Vee.”

In a video posted to Letterman’s Instagram page Sunday, he’s seen telling the store manager that he has “spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independently owned grocery stores and I loved it. And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that – but I don’t have all day, of course.”

In the video, Letterman is seen checking out the different aisles at the store, eating uncooked minestrone soup, and telling customers on the loudspeaker that “today and today only,” celery was free.

David Letterman happened to be doing this as he was reportedly in Des Moines over the weekend to attend the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race, where Christian Lundgaard was driving the No. 45 race car – which Letterman co-owns through his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

As for Lana Del Ray, videos showing the singer donning a Waffle House uniform while serving customers from behind the counter began to circulate on social media. She has reportedly been spotted recently at a nail salon and a Starbucks in the area.

