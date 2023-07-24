Who's winning at box office? Barbie makes record with $155 million, Oppenheimer collects $80 million
It's the Barbenheimer first Monday and as the two tentpoles clashed at the box office, industry watchers couldn't contain their excitement at what these two films have managed to do -- Barbie and Oppenheimer. Very different in their stories and genres but intelligent at the same time, both films have managed to woo the audiences raking in good box office numbers.
Barbenheimer has bore fruit! The clash has worked for both the films and the industry as a whole as Barbie and Oppenheimer have worked their charm at the box office.
Over the weekend, movie goers watched Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy, Barbie in huge numbers. The film hit it out of the park with the biggest debut of the year – $155 million. Barbie made a stunning debut but Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer wasn’t so behind as it collected a remarkable $80.5 million in its opening weekend.
Many movie watchers couldn’t choose between the two films so they opted for both Barbie and Oppenheimer, turning the box office battle into a double feature.