Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in a biopic: She'd have the Australian accent down

Australian singer Kylie Minogue has expressed her desire to have fellow Australian and Barbie actress Margot Robbie play her in a biopic about her life. When asked by E! News who she'd like to portray her on the big screen, Minogue replied, "Margot Robbie — in my dreams! She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure." Both Minogue and Robbie share a connection through their early careers on the show Neighbours. Minogue played Charlene Robinson from 1986 to 1988, while Robbie joined the soap as Donna Freedman in 2008. In addition to discussing her potential biopic, Minogue mentioned her musical collaborations and named Beyoncé and Rihanna as dream partners.

Barbie is a box office powerhouse

Barbie, based on the iconic children's toy of the same name features an absolutely stacked cast, and features names like Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The social media buzz surrounding the double feature of Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Cillian Murphy-fronted biopic Oppenheimer, dubbed Barbenheimer, clearly worked in the favour of both movies and brought record numbers of moviegoers back to theaters.

As of now, the movie has accumulated an impressive worldwide gross of $811.02 million. Forecasts indicate that it is on track to reach the $1 billion milestone in the near future, with some analysts even predicting that it could surpass $1.5 billion in total earnings.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE