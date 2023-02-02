Knock at the Cabin reviews: M Night Shyamalan's latest thriller is 'a thought-provoking chiller'

The first reviews of M Night Shyamalan's apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin are here. The film puts an interesting twist on the home invasion thriller film genre. A couple and their child go on vacation in a remote forest, only to be attacked by four strangers armed with a variety of makeshift weapons. However, the said strangers have solid reasons for the attack, or at least they believe they do. The film is based on The Cabin at the End of the World by American author Paul G. Tremblay. Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint star.

The official synopsis reads, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored a respectable 73 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Although it's often less than scary and parts of the story don't bear scrutiny, Knock at the Cabin is a thought-provoking chiller and upper-tier Shyamalan."

Here are some of the reviews:

South China Morning Post's James Mottram wrote, "While it’s often the case that Shyamalan’s narratives lack substance beneath the flash, Knock at the Cabin does enough to prompt thought-provoking debate: What would you sacrifice for the world? And is it worth saving?

Daily Telegraph's Tim Robey wrote, "Clever without being over-clever, it's also earnest and affecting, and surprisingly non-silly as an exercise – like a taut installment of M Night Shyamalan Presents that finally dredges up his mojo."

Chron's A.A. Dowd wrote, "Shyamalan has tapped right into the paranoia of our age. He's made a single-location potboiler that echoes the rapid proliferation of crackpot conspiracy theories and the powerful urge to doom scroll."

The Wrap's William Bibbiani was more negative, writing, " It’s a film with violence but no edge, just a disturbing idea which plays out to a grim and unsatisfying conclusion, unexplored and uninteresting."

Knock at the Cabin releases on February 3 in the US.

