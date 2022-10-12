Kim Kardashian paying for her children's security after Kanye West reveals name of their school

TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian is reportedly having to pay for additional security for her children after her ex-husband and the father of her kids, Kanye West, outed the name of the school. As per the tabloid website TMZ, after Kanye, who is also in the news due to recent anti-Semitic comments, revealed the name on Instagram, it created an increased security risk for the children. Kanye has been trying to get the kids to enroll at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, a school he founded. The publication said that Kanye's recent controversial statements also increase the security risk.

Kanye and Kim have four children, two daughters, and two sons: North and Chicago are daughters, and Saint and Psalm are sons. For a while now, Kanye has been ranting about a lot of things on Instagram, including where his children go to school. He has also shared private text messages between he and Kim as screenshots on Instagram, and later deletes them. In one conversation, Kim said "Can U please stop?" to which Kanye responded "No, We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?"

In another screenshot, he added, "Ya'll don't have s[ay] so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 to 2022. Ever since the divorce, over 'irreconcilable differences', was finalised earlier this year, Kanye has engaged in erratic behaviour both online and offline. He has publicly said that he wishes to stay with Kim and that he wants his family back. He also verbally attacked Kim's former boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete broke up in August.

It appears 'Kanye West' and 'controversy' have become synonymous these days. In a recent interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson, Kanye had spoken about his sartorial choices (he wore a shirt bearing 'White Lives Matter') at the Paris Fashion Week, and some of his social media posts. West had told Carlson that he thought the shirt, which he wore at Paris fashion week, was "funny" and "obvious", and that is why he wore it.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye had earlier written, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."'