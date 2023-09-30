Kieran Culkin in Succession: A career-defining performance

Kieran Culkin's birthday today, September 30, offers a perfect opportunity to celebrate his outstanding performance in the hit HBO series Succession. Born in 1982, Culkin has established himself as a talented actor over the years, but his portrayal of Roman Roy in the show has undoubtedly been a career-defining role.

One of the most striking aspects of Culkin's performance was his ability to convey the nuances of Roman's character. Roman Roy initially seemed like a one-dimensional character, but later turned out to be a complex individual who became a foul-mouthed and immature young man who decides to vie for the throne of Waystar Royco on a whim.

Culkin embraces this complexity. He delves deep into Roman's psyche, bringing out the layers of insecurities, ambitions, and desires that make him such a multifaceted individual. His portrayal allows viewers to witness Roman's growth and evolution over the course of the series, from a seemingly carefree playboy to a more self-aware and complex figure.

Culkin's comedic timing is impeccable, and it plays a pivotal role in shaping Roman's character. He infuses Roman's lines with a sharp wit and irreverence that often serve as a source of comic relief amidst the intense family drama. His delivery of one-liners and sarcastic remarks feels natural and unforced, adding authenticity to his character.

(But we later realise the jokes, although funny, serve as reminders of his traumatic childhood and the verbal and physical abuse heaped on him by his domineering father, Brian Cox's Logan Roy. In earlier episodes, his actions often came across as thoughtless or even callous, but as the show progressed, it became apparent that Roman's immaturity and those jokes served as a coping mechanism. It shielded him from confronting his own emotional turmoil and traumatic experiences.)

Culkin's versatility as an actor is on full display in Succession. While the series primarily falls within the drama genre, he seamlessly transitions between humorous moments and scenes of vulnerability and raw emotion. Whether Roman is cracking jokes or revealing his innermost fears, Culkin's emotional range keeps the audience engaged and invested in the character.

Culkin's chemistry with the ensemble cast is another standout aspect of his performance. The relationships between the Roy family members are at the core of the show's dynamics, and Culkin's interactions, particularly with his siblings, are a driving force in the series. His ability to establish believability in these relationships — this show, the writers and actors really get sibling relationships — contributes significantly to the show's authenticity.

In addition to his dialogue and emotional range, Culkin pays meticulous attention to subtle details in his performance. Roman's idiosyncratic mannerisms, body language, and facial expressions are all carefully crafted to reflect the character's inner turmoil and insecurities. These elements add nuance to the character, making him a fully realised and three-dimensional figure that we can even, albeit cautiously, sympathise with.

Although overshadowed by the likes of Cox, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jeremy Strong, Culkin's performance, I argue, was a key pillar of the show's success. His dedication to portraying Roman Roy with such depth has left a lasting impression on both viewers and critics.

