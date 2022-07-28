Kevin Feige gives interesting 'Deadpool 3' update: 'How do we elevate it...'

MCU fans are interested to know how the third film in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' series will look like now that it is under the umbrella of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney brand has an audience made up of mostly family and young children and thus the TV and movies they expect to see are also thus family-friendly. But the 'Deadpool' films are of course anything but family-friendly. They feature sex, gratuitous violence and of course foul language for one other name of Deadpool is Merc with a Mouth. We do know that it will be the first R-Rated MCU movie ever.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige revealed that he wants Marvel Studios to "elevate" the franchise like what happened with 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

He said, "How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War, and Infinity War and Ragnarok? It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”

'Deadpool', like other X-Men and Fantastic Four heroes was earlier property of 20th Century Fox. But then Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, bought Fox and now Deadpool can rub shoulders with Spider-Man and Wolverine may have a face-off with the Hulk.

Fans expect that the way these characters can enter MCU would be thanks to the multiverse, as per which there can be any number of realities and perhaps these heroes were the protectors of their version of earth in their reality. We know movies on mutants and FF are already in development and perhaps we will see them cross paths before the next two 'Avengers' movies, 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'.

Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project', will helm 'Deadpool 3'. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are in charge of the script.

