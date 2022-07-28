'I Am Groot' first reactions: Marvel series is 'delightful' and 'adorable' fun series of animated shorts

The first early reactions of the upcoming Disney+ Marvel animated series 'I Am Groot' are here. Created by Ryan Little, the show is nothing more than a series of shorts and has no direct relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. It’s tagline reads “A hero of few words returns.” It features the adventures of Baby Groot as he grows up and interacts with a variety of characters. One of MCU's most adorable character, Groot first debuted in James Gunn's 2014 film 'Guardians of the Galaxy' as an adult version of himself. At the end of the movie, he sacrificed himself to save his comrades, the other Guardians.

But a new Groot sprouted up like a plant in his place, and grew up to become a new Groot. Vin Diesel returns to voice the character. Bradley Cooper, meanwhile, reprises the voice role of Rocket Raccoon from the main MCU timeline.

First critical reactions to the series have tumbled out on social media sites.

Comicbook.com's James Viscardi tweeted, "I just watched all episodes of #IAmGroot and holy moly did @kirstenlepore nail it. Such cute moments with some fun reveals about Groot we always wondered but didn't know. Absolutely captured the character @jamesgunn debuted in GOTG Vol. 2."

Decider's Alex Zalben wrote, "#IAmGroot? More like "cute," because Disney+'s Groot shorts are delightful little snippets featuring everyone's favorite mono-phrased tree alien. The comedy is surprisingly dark, though still family friendly, and often feels like lost bits from the Guardians movies. Two Groots up."

DiscussingFilm's Jacob Fisher wrote, "Just watched all 5 episodes of I Am Groot and they are an excellent watch if you have 20mins to spare. Brilliant photo-realistic type animation combined with some fun wacky ideas, I enjoyed it and can imagine kids will love rewatching these constantly."

The Direct's Richard Nebens tweeted, "I Am Groot is undeniably the most adorable project in the MCU. Pure fun, pure chaos, and it had me smiling the entire way through. If you’re looking for something entertaining and easy to watch, with a few surprises, this short series is for you. The visuals are amazing too!"

Clearly, the shorts are not just frivolous additions to Marvel's outsize screen presence, but are works of art themselves with great work by artists behind the production.

'I Am Groot' premieres on August 12.