Keke Palmer fires back at comparisons calling her less successful than Zendaya over colourism

Hollywood star and Emmy-winning actress Keke Palmer doesn't seem to be impressed by the recent social media debate that is equating her career to Zendaya’s, which originated from a viral tweet asking people to "do a deep-drive" on the topic. The tweet posted on July 23 read, "This may be one of the clearest examples of how colourism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different."

Although 28-year-old Palmer and Zendaya both started as child stars, Palmer, who is now a part of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’, according to a Twitter thread, is being referred to in some circles as the actor’s breakout performance.

On Sunday, Palmer tweeted, "A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

In another tweet, Palmer wrote, "I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Zendaya, 25, has not responded to the debate yet, but earlier spoke about the existence of colourism in Hollywood. Hollywood Life quoted the ‘Euphoria’ star saying, "As a black woman, as a light-skinned black woman, it’s important that I’m using my privilege, my platform to show you how much beauty there is in the African American community." Speaking on the stage of 2020’s BeautyCon, the actor said that she is Hollywood’s "acceptable version of a black girl" and added that she wants it to change. "We’re vastly too beautiful and too interesting for me to just be the only representation of that … What I’m saying, it’s about creating those opportunities sometimes. You have to create those paths," she said.

Palmer co-stars in the sci-fi horror movie ‘Nope’, which debuted in first place at the weekend box office with an estimated $44 million. Palmer is paired with Daniel Kaluuya in this movie. She has played the title character in the 3-season Nickelodeon series 'True Jackson', 'VP,' which premiered in 2008.

Along with a voice role in this year's Pixar feature 'Lightyear', the star's other credits include 'Akeelah and the Bee', 'Scream Queens', 'Hustlers' and as a co-host for the 'Good Morning America's' third hour, 'Strahan', 'Sara & Keke'.

On the other hand, Zendaya appeared in Disney’s ‘Shake It Up' from 2010 to 2013 and ‘K.C. Undercover’ from 2015 to 2018. Apart from a humble beginning, she has been a part of some of the biggest Hollywood projects, such as ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ in 2019, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Dune’ both in 2021, and the web series ‘Euphoria’.

