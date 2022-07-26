Sarah Paulson to play lead role in Searchlight Pictures's horror-thriller 'Dust'

Actor Sarah Paulson to be part of a Searchlight Pictures horror thriller "Dust" which was originally intended as a vehicle for Claire Foy. The film will stream on Disney`s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., like other projects of Searchlight such as "Fire Island" and "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande` with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography will begin next month. Foy had to drop out due to scheduling issues, as per Variety.

"Dust" will be helmed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, which was penned by Crouse. The story revolves around a mother who is haunted by her past and who encounters a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family. As Paulson previously starred in Searchlight`s "12 Years a Slave" and "Martha Marcy May Marlene."

Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement said that "Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again."

Paulson`s credits include Gary Ross`s "Ocean`s 8`, `Carol` by Todd Haynes and in Jeff Nichols`s directorial "Mud." She recently played Linda Tripp in FX`s "Impeachment: American Crime Story", earning her eighth Primetime Emmy Award nomination. She also starred in "American Horror Story" and will soon begin production on Bruce Norris` film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, "Clybourne Park," which will be directed by Pam MacKinnon. She is also set to star in Bad Robot`s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle`s memoir, "Untamed," as per Variety.

The film is produced by Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin along with Senior VP of Acquisitions and Production Chan Phung, Director of Development Zahra Phillips and Creative Affairs Manager Daejione Jones overseeing for Searchlight Pictures. They will report to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.