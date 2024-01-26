Keanu Reeves spotted walking with crutches on Good Fortune set; concerned fans react

Renowned actor Keanu Reeves, 59, was seen on the set of his latest film, Good Fortune, walking with crutches and wearing an ice pack around his knee during a break. The actor, known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick series, was photographed in Los Angeles alongside co-star Seth Rogen, 41.

Reeves was dressed in a beige trench coat, grey trousers, a white button-down, and a green tie when he was seen walking at the movie set with crutches while his co-star Rogen seemed focused on his phone. The viral photos have raised questions about Reeves' condition, prompting inquiries that remain unanswered as neither Reeves nor Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, has responded to requests for more information.

Concerned fans have been taking to social media to inquire about the actor's health, with one writing, "Why is he walking like that? Is he injured?" Another wrote, "Did he inure himself during an action scene? Or is it for a scene? Anyways, I am worried." A third user commented, "Are you okay? What's happening?"

Directed and starring Aziz Ansari, Good Fortune also features Keke Palmer. The comedy film's premise has been kept under wraps, adding an air of anticipation to the project.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake expressed enthusiasm about the film when it was announced in April 2023, stating, “We have indeed found good fortune with this film.” Despite the promising start, production faced a hurdle in May due to a writers' strike, leading to a temporary suspension.

Palmer, 30, gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the film on Tuesday, sharing selfies with Reeves, Ansari, and Rogen. The Emmy winner's Instagram post revealed some spontaneous fun on set during a pool scene that turned into an impromptu pool party.

"Having so much fun with these amazing guys on the set of our film 'Good Fortune' — we had a pool scene today that lowkey turned into a real pool party hahaha! Working with Aziz something spontaneous always happens," captioned Palmer.