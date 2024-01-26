Nicki Minaj unveils Pink Friday press-on nails; Cardi B launches new strawberry whipshots

American rapper Cardi B and Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj are having a great start to 2024 as entrepreneurs. Both the divas, who are often considered rivals in the hip-hop scene, have new offerings for their fans. While Nicki is launching Pink Friday-inspired press-on nails in January, Carbi has teamed up with Starco to launch new limited-edition strawberry-flavoured Whipshots. The announcements for both products were recently made on social media by the two rappers.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Cardi B and Starco announced the arrival of a much-anticipated limited-edition flavour—Strawberry Whipshots, just in time for Valentine's Day. Starco shared the news highlighting the significant demand from fans for this particular flavour.

This release marks the brand's fourth limited-edition offering, following the success of Peppermint, Pumpkin Spice, and Lime flavours introduced since the brand's inception in December 2021. Strawberry Whipshots is now available both online and at select retail locations nationwide.

Sharing a campaign picture on Instagram featuring Cardi B, the brand wrote, "Sweet meets sexy meets your creamiest cravings. Looking for your new favourite flavour? The answer is right in your hands... (or Cardi’s, for that matter!)." Check it out below!

Meanwhile, Nicki announced the arrival of her exquisite line of press-on nails via Instagram Live. During the live session, she provided a sneak peek of the packaging and showcased various press-on nail designs. Prices for fashionable and convenient nails will range from $30 to $120, catering to a diverse audience.

Taking to Twitter to share her excitement, Minaj teased fans with the promise of more to come, saying, “Wait ‘til y’all see the rest. Like, they are the ACTUAL nails I wear designed by my ACTUAL nail tech, and I made my partner do them over three times! I said if I don’t want to wear them, I’m not going to even ATTEMPT to sell them to my fans [because] they’re not stupid. (sic)”

Addressing a fan's concern about nail beds, Minaj responded emphatically, “That s**t triggers me [SO] BAD! Ugh! Babe, when I say down to the tiniest nail beds, that’s what I mean. The biggest to the smallest. We don’t segregate in [Gag City].”

Minaj also shared the inspiration behind the launch, revealing that her experience with motherhood influenced the decision. “I experienced [being too busy to go to the salon], and it got so much more hectic once I became a mom. I can’t sit there for as long as I used to when I only had me to worry about, so it became almost a necessity for me to create some fly, quality press-on nails.”