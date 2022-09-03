Kanye West rants about former mom-in-law & porn addiction on Instagram, then deletes everything. See posts

In a strange series of new posts, most of them now deleted, shared on Instagram, the rapper Kanye West ranted about things as varied as his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his porn addiction that has proven damaging. The posts have left the internet nonplussed.

"Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction, Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he wrote in the caption of a photo of an unknown woman.

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022 ×

He also shared what appeared to be screenshots of his text conversations with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In one conversation, Kim said "Can U please stop?" to which Kanye responded "No, We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?"

In another screenshot, he added, "Ya'll don't have s[ay] so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

Also Read: Kanye West's online attack causes Pete Davidson to seek ‘trauma therapy’

Kanye and Kim have four children, two daughters, and two sons: North and Chicago are daughters, and Saint and Psalm are sons. The two were married from 2014 to 2022. Ever since the divorce, over 'irreconcilable differences', was finalised earlier this year, Kanye has engaged in erratic behaviour both online and offline. He has publicly said that he wishes to stay with Kim and that he wants his family back. He has also verbally attacked Kim's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete broke up in August.

After Kim's split, it was said that she and Kanye were on better terms. But clearly, that is not the case.