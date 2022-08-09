Kanye West's online attack causes Pete Davidson to seek ‘trauma therapy’

Comedian Pete Davidson has been in "trauma therapy" largely due to rapper Kanye West’s attacks on social media several sources confirmed the news to Page Six. Beginning in April, the 28-year-old star has been seeking help following his feud with the rapper for dating his former wife, Kim Kardashian. West has frequently targeted the comedian ever since he and Kim started dating.

As per a report by People, a source close to Davidson has stated that he "has been in trauma therapy in large part" because of West’s threatening posts.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for (Pete), and he's had to seek out help," an insider told People. The source further added that despite calling it quits last week, Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship".

However, the insider went on to say that Davidson simply wants to "move forward" and focus on his career.

On August 5, an insider confirmed to Page Six that Davidson and Kim, 41, had called it quits after nine months of dating. The former couple's fling began last October.

Pete Davidson hits back at Kanye West amid public feud: In bed with your wife

Ever since Davidson was linked to Kardashian, Kanye has continuously criticised Davidson, who he dubbed Skete, even after their recent split. Earlier this year, West released a video for "Eazy" that had him literally kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of Davidson. He also rapped about "beating Pete Davidson’s a**". Davidson was also attacked in a second video for the same tune, this time while the actor wore a "Skete" hoodie. In March, the two men got into a heated text exchange.

According to screenshots shared by 'SNL' guest writer Dave Sirus, the comedian texted West, "Yo, it's Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8 a.m. and it don't gotta be like this."

"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she's your kids mom," he continued.

"I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

Kanye West breaks silence on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's breakup

Davidson went on to ask West if they wanted to meet up and talk. Despite Davidson’s attempts, the Yeezy designer didn't stop his attacks. On Monday, West shared a doctored newspaper page on Instagram that declared, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28".

