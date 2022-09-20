Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts again, compares himself to Moses

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Kanye West has deleted all posts in his Instagram profile. Again. Yes, this is not the first time this has happened. West, who also goes by Ye, has ranted about anything and everything in the recent past, raising concerns over his mental health. He has earlier spoken about suffering from bipolar disorder, which has often led to paranoia. Before erasing his Instagram (not the profile, just the posts), Kanye wrote something about Moses, the most important prophet in Judaism and a key figure in the Old Testament. Kanye wrote, "No one asked Moses how much he slept."

As his fans and others tried to decipher what he meant, it must be noted that West has targetted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her family, her then-boyfriend and actor Pete Davidson, clothing retailer Gap, and much more in his Instagram posts. He has also shared private text messages with Kim, causing much consternation all around. Not long ago spoke about things as varied as his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his porn addiction that has proven damaging to his career. He then deleted the posts.

Also Read: Kanye West ends association with American clothing retailer Gap

"Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction, Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he had written in the caption of a photo of an unknown woman.

Recently, Kanye West ended his association with Gap citing dissatisfaction with the company. He accused the company of copying his designs, not getting him a place on the board, excluding him from the meetings, and more. He also said Gap did not honour the terms of their deal and did not open stores of his fashion label Yeezy.