Kanye West ends association with American clothing retailer Gap

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Kanye West, who goes as Ye currently, has decided to end his brand Yeezy's association with the popular clothing and accessories retailer Gap after only two years. The 2020 agreement was hailed as revolutionary.

West has recently been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Gap on his social media handles. He has accused the company of copying his designs, not getting him a place on the board, excluding him from the meetings, and so on. He also accused Gap of not honouring the terms of the deal, and not opening the stores of his fashion label Yeezy.

Also Read: Kanye West rants about former mom-in-law & porn addiction on Instagram, then deletes everything. See posts

Earlier there were reports suggesting that Gap execs were frustrated by Kanye's laxity. The first product that was produced under the deal was a puffa jacket costing $200. But it did not go on sale for a year.

Gap, the largest American specialty apparel company, itself has been under hot water recently. Its Indian-Canadian chief executive Sonia Syngal had to step down after a considerable decline in sales.

In an internal email at the company, quoted by the BBC, the current president, and chief executive Mark Breitbard said that despite the shared values of the brands, "how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned".

Recently, Gap was one of the things Kanye had ranted about in a series of social media posts, most of which are now deleted. He spoke about things as varied as his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his porn addiction that has proven damaging to his career. The posts left the internet nonplussed.

"Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction, Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he wrote in the caption of a photo of an unknown woman.

