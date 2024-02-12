Justin Bieber, wife Hailey cosy up in kiss-camera at the Super Bowl 2024

While Justin Bieber disappointed his fans by not joining Usher on the stage during Super Bowl Halftime, there is something he did that will be the talk of the town today. Justin was seen enjoying the game between the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium with his wife Hailey Bieber and her girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

As cameras panned towards the couple, Justin was seen giving a thumbs up to the jumbotron before he leaned to kiss Hailey. Hailey gave a wide smile as Justin leaned towards him and pecked her cheek. She, however, looked less enthusiastic about the kiss in front of 60,000 fans in the arena.

Justin and Hailey were seen enjoying the game from their VIP box. They were joined by Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Kendall Jenner. Hailey was wearing a leopard print coat and jeans while Justin wore a crescent-printed brown shirt, dark pants, and a cap he wore backwards.

As Justin was spotted at the game, it was rumoured he would join Usher on the stage during his Super Bowl Halftime show. Super Bowl 2024 half-time show: Usher delivers a hit- heavy performance

Had Justin joined the Halftime Show, it would have been epic for the fans as Usher was one of Justin’s mentors, signing Justin onto his record label in 2008.

Before taking the stage, Usher revealed he thought long and hard about the songs and the lineup he was planning, the guests he would call on stage to join him and the basic theme of the show. He said, “There have been these fantasy lists that have been going out, people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last. I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. And that was a good idea.”