Justin Bieber shares rare pic with wife Hailey and his two sisters

Justin Bieber shared a new snap with fans and it has all the reasons for becoming viral!

The pop star shared a rare photo of his siblings and wife. It’s a black and white image of Justin with Hailey, and sisters Allie and Jazmyn Bieber.

He captioned the post: “My favorite girlsss”

Justin Beiber poses in the picture shirtless as he flaunts his tattooed chest. He is sitting with Hailey and the sisters on a pool lounge chair. Allie is 14 and Jazmyn is 13.

Justin Bieber has four siblings — Allie, Jazmyn, Jaxon, and Bay.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey got married in 2018. They have been inseparable since.