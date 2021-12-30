Justin Bieber shares rare pic with wife Hailey and his two sisters

Justin Bieber with family. Photograph:( Instagram )
It’s a black and white image of Justin with Hailey, and sisters Allie and Jazmyn Bieber.
Justin Bieber shared a new snap with fans and it has all the reasons for becoming viral!
The pop star shared a rare photo of his siblings and wife. It’s a black and white image of Justin with Hailey, and sisters Allie and Jazmyn Bieber.
He captioned the post: “My favorite girlsss”
Justin Beiber poses in the picture shirtless as he flaunts his tattooed chest. He is sitting with Hailey and the sisters on a pool lounge chair. Allie is 14 and Jazmyn is 13.
Justin Bieber has four siblings — Allie, Jazmyn, Jaxon, and Bay.
Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey got married in 2018. They have been inseparable since.