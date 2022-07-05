'Jurassic World Dominion' crosses $800 million mark worldwide

The conclusion of the 'Jurassic World' series, titled 'Jurassic World Dominion', has crossed the $800 million mark worldwide. At the time of writing, it has accumulated $831.44 million. It trails only Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in the list of highest-grossing movies of 2022.

'Jurassic World Dominion' continues the story after the events of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'. At the end of 'Fallen Kingdom' the dinosaurs were let loose in the world. Set four years after the movie, 'Dominion' had Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) living a quiet life in the woods with their adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon).

Also Read: 'Jurassic World Dominion' review: 30 years on, man vs dinosaurs plot has lost its charm

After Lockwood is kidnapped, Owen and Claire mount a rescue mission and come across the trio from the original movie in the 'Jurassic' franchise, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, and Omar Sy also star.

Interestingly, the film has become a box office behemoth despite poor critical reviews. It scored only 30 per cent at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Wion's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of the film, "With a plot that makes some of the silliest Salman Khan films feel like art in comparison, 'Jurassic World Dominion' is a 2 and a half-hour long ordeal where you often find yourself questioning the writers and their indulgent story. The veterans Dern, Neil and Goldblum bring back nostalgia for sure and some scenes provide thrills but overall - the narrative is downright silly and exasperating. It also doesn't help that Pratt and Howard share zero chemistry even after doing their films in the franchise."