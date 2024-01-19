Juliano Krue Valdi cast as young Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic

Michael Jackson's biopic is finally taking shape as makers have cast Juliano Krue Valdi in the leading role as the young King of Pop. The nine-year-old actor has been cast as a young Michael Jackson in the biopic that will tell the story of how Michael became the world’s most famous musician in what seemed like a click of fingers.

The Michael Jackson biopic will have Juliano Valdi play Jackson “as he and his brothers rise to fame as the Jackson 5”. The film is by director Antoine Fuqua.

In a statement, Valdi said, “This opportunity is really important to me because Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, and he is very special in my heart. I’ve been dancing to his songs for five years now. He makes me feel really special and makes me feel good about myself. I love the energy of Michael Jackson.”

Ever since this was announced, the child actor has seen a surge in following on his social media profiles. Some 150,000 people follow him on Instagram. The actor is known for his Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves and costumes.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will star as him in the biopic, titled Michael. It begins principal photography next week and will be released worldwide on April 18, 2025.

Michael Jackson's biopic

According to the release, “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”