Madonna sued by fans for starting a concert late

Two fans of Madonna got really upset when the pop star started her concert later than the scheduled time. Madonna was to perform in New York City but she arrived late and the show had to start at least two hours later than scheduled. They claimed that they “had to get up early to go to work” the next morning and faced issues because of the late concert.

In a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn, Madonna’s fans Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden said that they bought tickets to a December 13 show at Barclays Center as part of Madonna’s Celebration tour. The show was advertised to start at 8.30 pm, but Madonna did not take the stage until after 10.30 pm, according to the lawsuit.

The concert was over by 1 am but by that time, they were “left stranded in the middle of the night” and “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs”. It also affected their schedule for the following day since they couldn’t “take care of their family responsibilities the next day”, the lawsuit alleges.

In the lawsuit, the two have accused Madonna, Barclays Center, and tour promoter Live Nation of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for the delayed start time.

This is not the first time that a musician has performed with a delay. Madonna herself has been slapped with lawsuits over the same reason. Once in 2019, a Florida fan filed a lawsuit after Madonna arrived late for the Madame X tour, citing a breach of contract, while in 2020, there was another lawsuit filed by two people in New York. Both lawsuits were later voluntarily dismissed.