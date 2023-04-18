Jonathan Majors dropped by manager, PR team after arrest on assault charges

Jonathan Majors' star rose as suddenly as it plummeted. In one instant, he was the darling of Hollywood fans after his roles as antagonists in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And in another, he was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. And now his manager Entertainment 360 has dropped him, reported Variety. His PR manager Lede Company has also parted ways with him, added the publication. Majors was arrested on March 25 by the New York Police which responded to a 911 call. The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries to her head and neck.

The fallout of the arrest was immediate. The US Army suspended their recruiting commercials featuring Majors, stating that they would refrain from using the ads until the sexual assault investigation was completed. Even his future as the Big Bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain at the moment.

Marvel Studios and its parent studio Disney like to play it safe and uncontroversial when it comes to their actors. And Majors was going to essay the primary antagonist in the fifth Avengers movie, titled The Kang Dynasty. Still, a recast may not be feasible at this point.

Majors is also known for playing the lead role in HBO's Lovecraft Country. He essayed the role of Atticus Freeman in the series, a Black Korean War veteran who goes on a road trip with his friend and uncle to search for his missing father. The performance earned him an Emmy nomination.

