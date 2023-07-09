Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend accuses actor of emotional abuse; calls him 'misogynist, narcissist'
Jonah Hill, the acclaimed actor known for his versatile roles, has been accused of emotional abuse by his former girlfriend, Sarah Brady.
In a shocking revelation, Sarah Brady, Hollywood actor Jonah Hill's former girlfriend and surf instructor, took to social media to accuse the acclaimed actor of being a "misogynist narcissist". Brady shared several messages and screenshots of her alleged conversation with Hill, shedding light on their tumultuous relationship.
Brady, who was romantically involved with Hill in 2021 before their split in 2022, broke her silence on Friday night through a series of Instagram stories. In these stories, she shared snippets of conversations that depicted Hill's alleged narcissistic behaviour, where he criticised her choices and disapproved of her social media presence.
According to Brady, Hill accused her of using him for his fame and wealth and expressed dissatisfaction with her posting photos of herself surfing in swimsuits. These troubling allegations have left fans and followers shocked.
While Brady initially withheld the identity of the "misogynist narcissist," she dropped hints strongly suggesting she was referring to Hill. Later, Brady edited the caption of a picture taken with the actor at the premiere of his movie Don't Look Up, labelling him a "misogynist hiding in plain sight".
In one of the screengrabs shared by Brady, Hill is seen making derogatory comments about her choices, implying their incompatibility as partners.
Check out the screenshots below!
Jonah Hill’s ex Sarah Brady shares alleged old texts between the two, calls him a misogynist pic.twitter.com/N8t2XOtx19— World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) July 9, 2023
Jonah Hill’s ex, surf instructor Sarah Brady, exposes text messages from their relationship.— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2023
In the alleged text messages, the actor demands her to have ‘boundaries’ including not posting bathing suit photos on her Instagram or surfing with men, despite being a surf instructor. pic.twitter.com/u43MtH2fVw
Also read: Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show
As of now, Hill has not publicly addressed the allegations made by Brady.
On the movie front, Hill was last seen in You People, directed by Kenya Barris. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.
