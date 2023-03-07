John Wick 4 early reactions: Another winner for Keanu Reeves?

The early social media reactions to John Wick: Chapter 4 are finally here. And thus far, it looks like Keanu Reeves' fourth time around as the titular assassin is another winner for the. The film, which comes out later this month, continues the story of John as he takes on the High Table with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King. Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane also star. The film is the second last of the John Wick movies. The series will end with the fifth movie.

What are some of the early reactions to John Wick 4?

Los Angeles Times critic Katie Walsh tweeted, "I really liked #JohnWick4! Amazing to remember that big franchise blockbusters can look like this (good). Dan Lausten, you have my heart, my sword, my whatever. Didn't feel too long, you can ignore the lore (who cares!!). There is one (1) thing that I hated (because it's dumb)."

Collider's Steven Weintraub wrote, "#JohnWickChapter4 is f*cking awesome. Literally had to pick my jaw off the ground from some of the insane and inventive set pieces. You are not prepared for what Keanu does with the dragon's breath shotgun. Also @DonnieYenCT brought his A game. Can't wait to see it again."

CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg wrote, "I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4"

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell wrote, "John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but its outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking... #JohnWick4."

Consequence's Liz Shannon Miller wrote, "#JohnWick4's three-hour runtime makes so much sense when you're going *that* hard. The third act alone... just glorious.

What is the John Wick franchise about?

The John Wick franchise is a series of action thriller movies that follow the story of John Wick, a retired hitman who seeks vengeance against those who wronged him. The first film, released in 2014, introduces John Wick, a former hitman who is drawn back into the world of assassins after his beloved dog is killed and his car stolen.

The subsequent movies, John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019), continue the story of John Wick as he battles against the criminal underworld and tries to navigate the complicated network of assassins and hitmen. The franchise is known for its intense action scenes, complex world-building, and iconic performances by Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

When will John Wick 4 be released?

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release on March 24, 2023.

