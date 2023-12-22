Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards 2024 has finalised Jo Koy as its host for the upcoming ceremony. This will be the comedian’s first-ever appearance as a host at the awards ceremony.

In a statement, Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said, “We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humour to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita,” he further added.

Jo Koy was recently seen in the 2022 film Easter Sunday, which is based on his own experiences and stand-up comedy. He also starred in Disney’s Haunted Mansion and voiced the character Bendo in Netflix’s animated film Monkey King.

Jo next has Tiger’s Apprentice in which he will voice the character of The Monkey King. It will premiere on Paramount+ on February 2.