Jimmy Fallon is dealing with 'midlife crisis' ahead of 50th birthday

The Tonight Show host is getting older. Ready to turn 50 soon, Jimmy Fallon revealed that he’s currently experiencing “midlife crisis”.

Jimmy recently appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna as he explained how he’s getting cracking about his 50th birthday. Describing what his morning routine these days is like, Jimmy Fallon said that he wakes up "at the crack of dawn." He said, "It's my new thing. I don't have time during the day to work out or anything, so you have to just make time."

Jimmy Fallon will turn 50 in September

Jimmy Fallon will turn a year older in September so there’s a long way to go but the TV host has already made a practice to wake up early and pack in the exercises.

On bringing the light in first thing in the morning, Jimmy revealed, "I don't know if my wife enjoys it, but the whole room lights up. By the end, it's like a police officer shining a flashlight into your eyes. You're like, 'Ahh license and registration!' That's how you wake up in the morning."

The Tonight Show host said he then goes to his treadmill, "which is covered in clothes."

He also told the hosts that he likes taking his blood pressure. Joking about what is going on his mind, Jimmy added, "Is it a midlife crisis? I think it's what you do when you're almost 50."

Jimmy recently completed 10 years as Tonight Show host