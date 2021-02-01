Jessica Biel pens a sweet wish for husband Justin Timberlake on his 40th birthday

Jessica Biel penned a sweet birthday wish for husband Justin Timberlake on his 40th birthday. The actress celebrated the occasion on Instagram, by sharing a sweet picture of them with a heartfelt message.



In one of the pictures, the singer can be seen smiling in front of the pan cakes. “There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with,” Biel wrote in the caption. “I honour you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love.”

The couple recently welcomed their second child, a boy named Phineas. Timberlake revealed the boy's name in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. “His name is Phineas and he’s awesome,” he said of the newborn, adding, “He’s so cute and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful,” the musician said. The couple is also parents to 5-year-old son Silas.

Timberlake sparked the controversy in 2019 when he was spotted holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright during a night out. After it, the musician issued a public apology to his wife, saying that “nothing happened” between him and his 'Palmer' co-star.



After dating for years, the couple tied the knot at an Italian resort in an intimate ceremony in 2012.