Justin Timberlake confirms he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed second baby in 2020, reveals name on Ellen DeGeneres' show

Hollywood star couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second baby in 2020. The singer-actor revealed that the couple had a baby boy sometime in 2020 during his recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' chat show. Timberlake also revealed to Ellen that they have decided to call him Phineas.



The couple's firstborn, also a boy, is now five years old.



Ellen recalled how Justin had revealed Jessica's pregnancy to Ellen during a facetime. She shared, "I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby!'"



Calling the newest member of Timberlake-Beil family as 'awesome', Timberlake said, "He's so cute. Nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012. This is the first time that Timberlake has confirmed on a public platform the birth of his second child. The news, though, was revealed by Timberlake's NSYNC band member Lance Bass in September 2020. The former member of the boy band had revealed that the coupled welcomed their second son earlier in the year.