Jennifer Lawrence roped in to play Elizabeth Holmes in next

Her much-in-news film ‘Don’t Look Up’ might not be out yet but Jennifer Lawrence has her hands full. She will next be seen as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a new feature film from director Adam McKay and Apple Original Films.

This will be yet another time when Jennifer Lawrence will reunite with Dont Look Up director Adam who will write, produce and direct the Elizabeth Holmes movie.

The film will be set on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Carreyrou‘s book ‘Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in Silicon Valley’, which charts Elizabeth Holmes‘ dramatic rise and fall, beginning with her promise to revolutionise the health care system and ending with her on trial for fraud.

Meanwhile, apart from her films and movie promotions, Jennifer Lawrence has been in the news for her glowing skin courtesy the baby bump she’s been sporting. The Hollywood actress is currently pregnant.