Jennifer Aniston will not attend this year's Emmys due to pandemic safety issues

Jennifer Aniston will not make it to Emmys this year.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Hollywood actress revealed that she will be giving the Emmys 2021 a pass citing her personal safety as the pandemic continues.

She told Jimmy Kimmel, “No, I will not be going,” adding that producer and director Ben Winston will attend and accept on her behalf, if the “Friends” reunion wins. “This is a big step for me to just be here. Just baby steps.”

Jennifer has been nominated for Emmy Awards as part of her ‘Friends’ reunion special that aired on HBO Max. She has been nominated in the variety special (pre-recorded) category alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and other producers.

She also spoke on the show about being at home a lot and safely filming for Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’.