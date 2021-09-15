Angelina Jolie visits US Capitol for the reauthorisation of the Violence Against Women Act

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was spotted at the US Capitol to discuss a serious matter. The actress met with senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to urge the reauthorisation of the Violence Against Women Act and to advocate for the rights of women and children.

In a statement, her representative said, “I’m in DC leading up to the VAWA reauthorisation, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights. I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements. I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with Senators, especially focused on provisions for children’s health.”

Thank you to Angelina Jolie for coming in today to talk about the fight to reauthorize VAWA in the Senate and how we can help support research on diagnosing injuries from domestic violence and child abuse to help survivors. pic.twitter.com/PeYvmzbVVl — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 14, 2021

For those unversed, in the US, the Violence Against Women Act, signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden, included provisions for federal level prosecution of interstate domestic violence and sexual assault crimes, as well as support for shelters, rape crisis centres and community organisations. It was last reauthorised in 2013 but expired in 2019.

Now, Angelina Jolie is seeking provisions to better protect children during domestic violence and during the judicial process.