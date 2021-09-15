Chrissy Teigen gets fat removed from her face

Chrissy Teigen has always been open about her life with her followers. From achievements to heartbreaks, Teigen has been candid throughout.



Recently, Teigen revealed she had fat removed from her face in order to get a more defined jawline.



Teigen shared on an Instagram story video, "I did that Dr Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I`m really seeing the results. And I like it, yeah."



The model also said that she feels no embarrassment about having undergone the procedure.



Last year, she revealed she had got her breast implants removed and posted on Instagram stating, "No shame in my game."



Meanwhile, the model recently celebrated 50 days of sobriety.



She shared that she`d gone 50 days without drinking any alcohol, saying that it had been her "longest streak yet" after previously having "a few hiccups" in her sobriety journey over the past year.

Teigen is married to musician John Legend and the couple shares two children together.