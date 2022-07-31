Jennifer Aniston sends birthday wishes to 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow with sweet throwback pics

Jennifer Aniston shares a special bond with her ‘Friends’ co-stars and she never misses sending adorable tributes to her companions from the iconic American sitcom. Aniston recently took to her Instagram account to wish Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday. She shared some fond throwback snaps of the two of them and expressed her love for her former co-star, who is also her close friend in real life.

"Happy birthday @lisakudrow," Aniston captioned the post with a photo of them at the 29th People's Choice Awards in 2003, while in another Instagram story section, she sweetly wrote, "I love you" along with a GIF of them jumping up and down with joy and cheering from an episode of their ‘Friends’ characters Rachel and Phoebe.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post below:-

In a few more recent photographs of the duo, Aniston can be seen kissing Kudrow on her forehead. ‘Friends’ ran for around 10 years, becoming one of people’s favourite sitcoms. The co-stars became close friends, and their friendship has lasted for years now. Kudrow earlier revealed how supportive Jennifer and Courteney Cox are of her and that they were present at her mother’s funeral at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Howard Stern, Kudrow said, "These women came running to support, that was really nice. They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there."

On several occasions, we have seen the trio uniting and sharing glimpses of their meet-up.

Kudrow has said that her son, Julian Stern, 24, used to think Aniston was his mother when he visited the ‘Friends’ set as a kid. "He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston," she said of Conan last year.

She recalled her son flying onto Aniston’s lap. "Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from," she added.

"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, ‘Mommy!’ I'm kind of analytical so I'm like, ‘Is this wishful thinking? Do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don’t have with him?’ I’m happy for both of them," Kudrow shared her memories with a laugh.

