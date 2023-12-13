Jennifer Aniston reveals why she turned down intimacy coordinator for scenes with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston recently discussed her experience filming intimate scenes with Jon Hamm in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show in an interview. She also revealed why she declined the offer of an intimacy coordinator on set.

Aniston, 54, described the atmosphere during the scenes as comfortable and professional while speaking to Variety. She credited her ease to the considerate nature of her co-star, Jon Hamm, and the expertise of the show's director, Mimi Leder. According to Aniston, every move was choreographed, making the scenes seamless and eliminating any discomfort.

“Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’. It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare," she said.

Despite the offer of an intimacy coordinator, Aniston, who jokingly referred to herself as coming from the "olden days," dismissed the idea. She explained that the trust she had in her seasoned co-star and the presence of the director made the additional support unnecessary.

An intimacy coordinator is a professional hired on film and television sets to ensure the safe and respectful portrayal of intimate scenes. Their role is to facilitate communication between actors, directors, and the production team, creating a comfortable and consensual environment during scenes involving nudity, simulated sex, or other intimate moments.