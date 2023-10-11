Jason Momoa swaps Aquaman role for Lobo in James Gunn's DCU? Here's what we know

Jason Momoa, the charismatic actor behind the iconic role of Aquaman, has decided to swim in a different direction. After his portrayal of Arthur Curry Aquaman franchise and other DC movies, Momoa has made the leap to join James Gunn's DCU (DC Universe) as the infamous anti-hero, Lobo. This transition has set the comic book world abuzz with excitement and anticipation. The news was reported by Variety.

The legacy of Aquaman

Jason Momoa's portrayal of Aquaman brought a breath of fresh air to the DCEU. Known for his imposing presence and charisma, Momoa's Arthur Curry became a fan-favourite superhero. He first debuted in a cameo in Batman v Superman and then appeared in the role in 2017's Justice League. The character's first solo outing, though, came in Aquaman (2018), which was well-received by audiences and critics alike. The sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which comes out later this year, will be his last appearance in the role of half-human, half-Atlantean superhero.

The temptation of Lobo

Lobo, known as the Main Man in the DC Universe, is a beloved and unconventional character. With his anarchic, foul-mouthed nature and exaggerated biker persona, Lobo is a perfect fit for Jason Momoa's unique style. The character is a bounty hunter with superhuman strength and regenerative abilities, often getting involved in chaotic and unpredictable adventures.

The James Gunn connection

James Gunn, known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was brought into the DCEU to work on The Suicide Squad (2021). But he later became in charge of the new DCU along with his producing partner Peter Safran. They are also co-CEOs of DC Studios. Now, it appears none of the original Justice League actors will return to reprise their roles in DCU.

