Did Jason Momoa try to get Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2?

Drama is brewing behind the scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as revelations from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial threaten to overshadow the film's production. Documents from a therapy session conducted in December 2021 by Dr Dawn Hughes have emerged, casting a shadow over the film's set dynamics.

As reported by Variety, the notes from the session suggest that Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, was allegedly intoxicated on set and expressed a desire to have Amber Heard, who portrays Mera, removed from her role as the underwater superhero. The notes read, "Jason said he wanted me fired...Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too."

Momoa's representative has remained tight-lipped on the matter, while a DC spokesperson has strongly denied Heard's allegations, insisting that Momoa conducted himself professionally throughout the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

However, the revelations from the therapy session do not stop at Momoa's alleged misconduct. The notes also describe Heard's feelings of isolation on set, including an incident where the film's director, James Wan, raised his voice at her and made her feel like an outcast due to her highly publicised legal battle with Johnny Depp.

While Wan chose not to comment on these allegations, the DC spokesperson said he has a reputation for maintaining a positive and respectful working environment. They stated that the Aquaman films were no exception.

Earlier, Wan had responded to reports of Heard's role being reduced in the film. Wan clarified his vision for the sequel last month in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He explained that the first Aquaman movie was primarily centred around the romantic journey of Arthur (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard). However, from the outset, Wan had a different direction in mind for the sequel. He stated, "The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm (Patrick Wilson). So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on December 25, 2023.

