Jamie Foxx to reprise his role as Electro in upcoming 'Spider Man' film

The next Spider-Man movie will now have Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx in a major role.

According to reports, he is in final talks to reprise his role for the latest installment as the classic Spidey villain Electro. He was last seen in the Andrew Garfield-starring ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ film.

The upcoming film will have Tom Holland as Spider Man in the film backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

The film will be helmed by Jon Watts who directed ‘Homecoming’ and last year’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

It is currently slated for a release on December 17, 2021 but the dates could change owing to the pandemic.

The film will bring back the previous film’s cast including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.