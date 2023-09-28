James Gunn confirms 3 stars who'll continue their roles in the new DC Universe

The roadmap of the DC Universe or DCU just got a bit clearer as James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, addressed fan inquiries regarding the future projects. As fans eagerly await the unfolding of the DCU after the failure of DCEU (DC Extended Universe), Gunn provided some much-needed insight, confirming the return of three beloved stars to reprise their iconic roles. In a recent social media interaction, Gunn addressed questions about the DC Universe's future following the end of the writers' strike and the upcoming projects that fans can look forward to. One of the most burning questions revolved around the return of actors from previous DC ventures to reprise their iconic roles, and Gunn didn't disappoint.

Creature Commandos: The prelude to the DCU

Before diving into the details of the star-studded returns, Gunn shared that "Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that." This means that fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness the full scope of the DC Universe.

However, he assured fans that some actors would indeed return to play characters they have portrayed earlier.

Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller

One of the most exciting confirmations was that Viola Davis will be reprising her role as Amanda Waller. Davis's portrayal of the enigmatic and morally complex government official in Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad has been nothing short of remarkable. Her return to the DC Universe promises more of her commanding presence.

Davis is also set to lend her voice to the animated Max series, Creature Commandos, which is slated for a 2024 launch. Joining her in the voice cast are the talents of Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, and David Harbour. Davis will also be headlining the live-action Max series, Waller.

Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle takes flight

Another fan-favorite character set to make a return is Blue Beetle, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña. Gunn confirmed that Maridueña will continue to don the iconic Blue Beetle suit in the DC Universe.

John Cena's Peacemaker returns to action

John Cena, who made a splash as the antihero Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and then in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, will also be back in action in the DC Universe.

