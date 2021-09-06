James Bond film 'No Time To Die' to become first Hollywood film to get Gujarati-dub release

In a first, James Bond will now also be dubbed in the Indian language, Gujarati apart from the widely spoken Hindi.

With Universal Pictures announcing that the 25th installment of the popular James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ will release in theatres worldwide including India (September 30), we have news that it will also be available in Gujarati, for the first time.

The Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ will be the first Hollywood film to get a Gujarati-dub release. The dub version in Gujarati will be released simultaneously along with the English and Hindi versions.

Last year, the James Bond film’s Gujarati trailer featured British spy agent James Bond introducing himself to a security guard saying, "Naam Chhe Bond, James Bond."

Watch the James Bond film Gujarati trailer here: